Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $10,923.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $161.32 or 0.00329791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00089247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.01145710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00061031 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,999 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

