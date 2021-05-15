Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 74,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,903.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.