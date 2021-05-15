Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $427.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.