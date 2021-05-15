Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $186,376.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00093850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00581811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.00239606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.01178654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.68 or 0.01206238 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.