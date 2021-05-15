DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

DoorDash, Airbnb upgrades among today's top calls on Wall Street

May 14th, 2021 09:40

DOORDASH UPGRADED AT WELLS, TRUIST: Truist analyst Youssef Squali upgraded DoorDash (DASH) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $185, up from $180. The analyst cites the company's stronger than expected Q1 results and "sustained momentum" into FY21 being indicative of its "solid execution" and a growing roster of complementary offerings. DoorDash's goal of building a marketplace and a broader platform for delivery across geographies is "well underway", and has been buoyed by the pandemic, Squali tells investors in a research note.Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald also upgraded DoorDash to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $170, up from $165. Fitzgerald thinks DoorDash's beat and raise is large enough to offset the rotation to "value," the firm's analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.94.

NYSE:DASH opened at $141.07 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

