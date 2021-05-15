Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$21.80 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$16.84 and a 52-week high of C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

