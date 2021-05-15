Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CVE:FLT opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.84.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

