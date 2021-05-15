Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up to $53.16

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.16, but opened at $55.37. Ducommun shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $666.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

