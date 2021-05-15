Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

ETR DUE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a fifty-two week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.68.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

