Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.30 ($42.71).

ETR DUE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -148.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

