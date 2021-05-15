Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.20 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

NYSE DT traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

