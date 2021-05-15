DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Krones (ETR:KRN)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.88 ($96.32).

ETR:KRN opened at €74.70 ($87.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.77. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

