Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Edgewell Personal Care traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.54. 22,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 721,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

