EDUCare (EKT) Price Reaches $0.0149

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 56.6% lower against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00089936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.57 or 0.01162515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00067236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00115692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062228 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.