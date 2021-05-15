Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

EIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 89,737 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

