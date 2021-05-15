Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-$6.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

