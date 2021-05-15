Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.09. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

EA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.62. 2,494,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

