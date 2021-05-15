Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $177.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.54.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,743 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 349,334 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 273,908 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

