Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 7.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $56,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.21. 1,823,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

