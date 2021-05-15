Ellevest Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

