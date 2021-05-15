Ellevest Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

VRNS stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

