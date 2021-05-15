Ellevest Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

