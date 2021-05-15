Ellevest Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $50,000.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TNL opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.60. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

