Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,524 shares of company stock worth $13,898,620. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

