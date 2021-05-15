Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 394,734 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 127,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

