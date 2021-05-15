ELYSIA Market Cap Hits $34.07 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $34.07 million and $1.75 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00090608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.65 or 0.01153482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00115687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061501 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.