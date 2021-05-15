Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

