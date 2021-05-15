Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.81.

TSE:ENB opened at C$47.20 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$49.13. The company has a market cap of C$95.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

