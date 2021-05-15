Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.30

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 1703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Endava by 6.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Endava by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

