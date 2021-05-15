Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Up 4.4%

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.71. 29,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 31,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

About Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

