Endeavour Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.10 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 803.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.17. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.63.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$193,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,250. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,683. Insiders have sold a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $876,000 in the last ninety days.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

