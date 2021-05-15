Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Energous alerts:

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $152.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.