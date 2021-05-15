Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Buys $1,906,000.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

