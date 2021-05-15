Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 39,091,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,793,803. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

