Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 942,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.