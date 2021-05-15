Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $149.30 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Fiserv worth $149,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

