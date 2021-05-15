Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $186.89 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $186,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

