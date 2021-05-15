Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 151,917 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $243,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.