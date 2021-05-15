Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,236 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 989,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $158,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

