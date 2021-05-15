Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 320,457 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $213,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93.

