eosDAC Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

