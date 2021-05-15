Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $8.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $44.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPZM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,873. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

