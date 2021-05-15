Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $832.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

EQIX stock traded up $6.59 on Monday, reaching $722.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.44. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,870 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

