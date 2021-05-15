Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IntriCon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IntriCon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a PE ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

