Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $156.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.78. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after buying an additional 55,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

