Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

