Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.