Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 444,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,977. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

