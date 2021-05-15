Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) versus Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head to Head Analysis

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $272.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 7.38% 5.19% 1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.64 $1.01 billion $21.34 12.72

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Canada, Europe, Ireland, and Switzerland. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.