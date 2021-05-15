Everex Price Tops $0.88 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

